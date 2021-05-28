Two Lyon County Residents Face Possible Animal Cruelty Charges
Two Lyon County residents are facing possible animal cruelty charges after authorities removed 17 dogs from their home, authorities say.
Lyon County sheriff’s deputies and animal control officers went to the home of Thomas and Rhonda Staggs in Hartford to serve a warrant from the Hartford Municipal Court.
The order was to take all but five animals from the because they were creating a nuisance, and were part of an unauthorized kennel, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies determined the living conditions for the dogs were unacceptable, and took 17 dogs away.
Fourteen of the animals were a wolf-dog breed.
Thomas and Rhonda Staggs were booked into the Lyon County Jail on unrelated warrants.
Guardian of the Wolves animal rescue has been contracted by the City of Hartford to care for the animals.