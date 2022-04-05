      Weather Alert

Two Medicaid Fraudsters Sentenced

Apr 5, 2022 @ 6:16am

Two individuals have been found guilty on Medicaid fraud charges, and ordered to repay a total of more than $25,000 in restitution.

Katherine Bohanon, 35, of McPherson, was sentenced on one count of making a false Medicaid claim.

Bohanon was ordered to pay just over $12,000 in restitution, and sentenced to 12 months of probation.

An investigation determined that Bohanon claimed to be providing services for a minor, but was actually often not even present with the child, and was working as a para-professional at McPherson High School while billing Medicaid.

Zachary Grey, 33, of Dodge City, was also sentenced for making a false claim.

Grey was ordered to pay almost $13,000 in restitution, and sentenced to 24 months of probation.

Grey filed false claims while working as a personal care assistant.

Investigators found that Grey was not providing the services in Dodge City but was working other jobs elsewhere.

