Two Medicaid Fraudsters Sentenced

Two individuals have been found guilty on Medicaid fraud charges, and ordered to repay a total of more than $25,000 in restitution.
Katherine Bohanon, 35, of McPherson, was sentenced on one count of making a false Medicaid claim.
Bohanon was ordered to pay just over $12,000 in restitution, and sentenced to 12 months of probation.
An investigation determined that Bohanon claimed to be providing services for a minor, but was actually often not even present with the child, and was working as a para-professional at McPherson High School while billing Medicaid.
Zachary Grey, 33, of Dodge City, was also sentenced for making a false claim.
Grey was ordered to pay almost $13,000 in restitution, and sentenced to 24 months of probation.
Grey filed false claims while working as a personal care assistant.
Investigators found that Grey was not providing the services in Dodge City but was working other jobs elsewhere.