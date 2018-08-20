Two men dead after golf cart crash in Dickinson County

The Dickinson County sheriff says two men are dead after a golf cart they were using collided with a pickup truck.

The crash Saturday night killed Lucas Hicks, of Herington, and Casey Schardein, of Hope. Both men were 28.

Undersheriff James Swisher says the crash occurred on a country road about 3 miles southeast of Hope in rural Dickinson County. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports a preliminary investigation indicates the golf cart turned abruptly in front of the truck for an unknown reason. Hicks and Schardein were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck, 27-year-old Craig Banman, of Hillsboro, was uninjured.