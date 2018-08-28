WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


82°F
Clear
Feels Like 86°
Winds ESE 4.9 mph
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Chance of a Thunderstorm92°
62°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy80°
63°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Chance of a Thunderstorm87°
74°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy93°
75°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy88°
72°

Two men found guilty in Motel 6 shooting; mistrial declared for third person

by on August 28, 2018 at 3:45 AM (6 hours ago)

A jury found two men guilty in a fatal shooting at a Lawrence motel, but could not reach a verdict on a third defendant.

The Douglas County jury on Monday found 20-year-old Tyrone Carvin and 23-year-old Ramone Singleton, both of Kansas City, Kansas, guilty of voluntary manslaughter in the death of 23-year-old Cameron Hooks of Lenexa.

A mistrial was declared for 19-year-old Shawn Smith, of Kansas City, Missouri. A new trial for him was scheduled for January 22nd.

Two other men were shot in the confrontation at a Motel 6 in September 2017 during a party involving at least nine people.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports prosecutors allege the three defendants shot Hooks during an attempted robbery.

Defense attorneys argued the three defendants fired shots in self-defense because others tried to rob them first.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.