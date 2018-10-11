WIBW News Now!

Two men sentenced in fatal shooting at Lawrence motel

by on October 11, 2018 at 10:47 AM (1 hour ago)

Two friends who were convicted of a fatal shooting at a Lawrence motel will serve different sentences.

Twenty-year-old Tyrone Carvin was sentenced Wednesday to more than 23 years in prison,  while 23-year-old Ramone Singleton was given about 10 years.  Both men, from Kansas City, Kansas, were convicted of voluntary manslaughter and other charges in the September 2017 shooting of 23-year-old Cameron Hooks, of Lenexa, and the wounding of two other men.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports Carvin received the longer sentence because he had several prior felony convictions and was on probation when Hooks was killed at a Motel 6.   Singleton had no prior criminal history before the shooting.

Nineteen-year-old Shawn Smith, of Kansas City, Missouri, is facing a second trial in the case after his first trial ended in a mistrial.

