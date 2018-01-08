WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


33°F
Clear
Feels Like 33°
Winds North 0 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy53°
30°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy53°
38°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy58°
25°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Snow Showers29°

Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear29°

Two men shot and killed while trying to break into Wichita home

by on January 8, 2018 at 1:16 PM

Police say a young man shot and killed two people who were trying to break into a Wichita home during the weekend.

Wichita Police Lt. Jeff Gilmore says the men killed Saturday afternoon were 20-year-old Ky Jones Jr. and 20-year-old Jeremy Burdine.

Gilmore says an 18-year-old and another person were in the home when the two men tried to force their way in.  The homeowner tried to block the door but when Jones and Burdine tried to enter, the 18-year-old fired several shots through the door, killing them.

Gilmore says the homeowner had previous problems with the two men and officers had been called to the home in the past.

The man who lives at the home was arrested on unrelated burglary charges.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.