Two men shot and killed while trying to break into Wichita home

Police say a young man shot and killed two people who were trying to break into a Wichita home during the weekend.

Wichita Police Lt. Jeff Gilmore says the men killed Saturday afternoon were 20-year-old Ky Jones Jr. and 20-year-old Jeremy Burdine.

Gilmore says an 18-year-old and another person were in the home when the two men tried to force their way in. The homeowner tried to block the door but when Jones and Burdine tried to enter, the 18-year-old fired several shots through the door, killing them.

Gilmore says the homeowner had previous problems with the two men and officers had been called to the home in the past.

The man who lives at the home was arrested on unrelated burglary charges.