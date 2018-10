A Topeka convenience store was robbed Sunday night.

Police were called just before 11 p.m. to the Super Store gas station at 4301 SW 21st.

The clerk told them two black men wearing black pants and black hoodies wearing halloween masks one white and the other white and yellow entered the store, took money from the register and ran.

One of the masked men had a gun.

Both were last seen running west from the store.

If you know more about this robbery, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.