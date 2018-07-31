WIBW News Now!

Two Mennonite churches in KS offer sanctuary to illegal immigrants

by on July 31, 2018 at 3:27 PM (27 mins ago)

Two Mennonite churches in Kansas say they could provide sanctuary to immigrants who are living unlawfully in the country.

The Shalom Mennonite Church in Newton has voted as a congregation to help such immigrants, and church members are working on transforming part of the basement into living quarters.  First Mennonite Church of Christian in Moundridge also says it is willing to offer sanctuary.  KSN-TV reports that while neither church has hosted any immigrants, both are ready to help.

Shalom pastor Rachel Ringenberg Miller says they have been told by attorneys that immigration agents could come, but churches along with other areas like hospitals and schools are considered sensitive spaces.  She acknowledges she’ll be facing possible legal issues for offering sanctuary.

Both churches say they are getting support the Mennonite community.

