Two Northeast Kansas men jailed in Iowa on multiple charges after chase

Two Northeast Kansas men are in an Iowa jail after leading authorities on a high speed chase Thursday.

Just before 4 a.m. that morning a deputy from the Pottawattamie County Iowa Sheriff’s Office tried to stop a car that they had reason to believe was stolen. The car sped off west on Interstate 80. The car left the interstate at the Underwood exit and was forced into a ditch on a rural road, where it stopped.

The two men fled on foot, but the driver identified as 25-year-old Brandon J. King, of Scranton, was soon caught. The Sheriff’s Office says the passenger 18-year-old John P. Detimore of Burlingame, entered a pickup truck but was caught after the pickup got stuck in a cornfield.

King was booked on charges including theft, felony possession of a firearm and numerous traffic and procedural violations.

Detimore was booked on an attempted murder charge in addition to theft and felony possession of a firearm.

King on September 13 was arrested after crashing a stolen car during a police chase in southeast Topeka. Court records show he was released from the Shawnee County Jail two weeks later after posting bond.

