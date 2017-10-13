WIBW News Now!

Two Northeast Kansas men jailed in Iowa on multiple charges after chase

by on October 13, 2017 at 1:28 PM (4 hours ago)

Two Northeast Kansas men are in an Iowa jail after leading authorities on a high speed chase Thursday.

Just before 4 a.m. that morning a deputy from the Pottawattamie County Iowa Sheriff’s Office tried to stop a car that they had reason to believe was stolen. The car sped off west on Interstate 80. The car left the interstate at the Underwood exit and was forced into a ditch on a rural road, where it stopped.

The two men fled on foot, but the driver identified as 25-year-old Brandon J. King, of Scranton, was soon caught. The Sheriff’s Office says the passenger 18-year-old John P. Detimore of Burlingame, entered a pickup truck but was caught after the pickup got stuck in a cornfield.

King was booked on charges including theft, felony possession of a firearm and numerous traffic and procedural violations. 

Detimore was booked on an attempted murder charge in addition to theft and felony possession of a firearm.

King on September 13 was arrested after crashing a stolen car during a police chase in southeast Topeka.  Court records show he was released from the Shawnee County Jail two weeks later after posting bond.

Photos via Pottawatomie County Iowa Sheriff’s Office

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network.