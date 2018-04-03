Two others from Missouri arrested in new Holton Walmart theft case

Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested two more Missourians on Monday night following alleged thefts at the Holton Walmart store. On Friday three different Missourians were arrested in a multi-state theft ring at Walmart. This new incident is not believed to be connected with Friday’s arrests.

Jason Allen Aubrey, 30, of Bethany, Missouri and Kevin Lee Parker, 31, of Bethany, Missouri were arrested east of Holton on K-116 Hwy following a traffic stop by deputies. Three T.V.s were recovered during the traffic stop and a sound bar was found in Atchison County that were all believed to have been stolen from the store. The Sheriff’s Office recovered an additional T.V. from a Denison residence Monday evening believed to have been stolen by the same suspects. At the time of the thefts, theft detection devices had been removed from the products as well.

Both Aubrey and Parker are currently wanted by the Missouri Department of Corrections. Parker at the time of arrest was on house arrest and was wearing an ankle monitoring device.

Aubrey and Parker are being held in the Jackson County Jail on the following charges: Two counts of felony removing a theft detection device, two counts of misdemeanor theft, conspiracy to commit theft and criminal damage to property.

Bond on both subjects is pending at this time.