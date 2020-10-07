Two Overland Park Hospitals Closing
Saint Luke’s Health System says it will close its two community hospitals in Overland Park at the end of the year.
Both hospitals opened just a couple of years ago.
KCUR reports that the health system said declining patient volumes were behind the decision.
The two locations, at 75th and Metcalf, and 159th Street and 69 Highway, will close on December 30th.
The health system’s five remaining community hospitals will continue to provide service.
Those facilities are located in Leawood, Olathe, Roeland Park, Shawnee, and Kansas City, Kansas.
The facilities offer inpatient and emergency services on a smaller scale than the health system’s major hospitals.
The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on the small hospitals’ finances.
In July, Saint Luke’s announced it was closing Cushing Hospital in Leavenworth, saying the pandemic had resulted in significant financial strain.
Saint Luke’s is the third largest private employer based in Kansas City, with nearly 10,000 full-time-equivalent employees as of July.