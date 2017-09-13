Two overnight car chases land three suspects in jail

Topeka police say two overnight car chases resulted in the arrests of three suspects.

The first pursuit came after a woman called 911 after her vehicle was stolen at gunpoint Tuesday night.

That incident happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. at the Phillips 66, located at 2024 SE California.

Police say an interstate traveler stopped at the gas station and noticed her tire was low on air. She was outside the store when she was approached by three suspects who held her at gunpoint and stole her 2015 Dodge Caravan.

A Kansas Highway Patrol trooper spotted the stolen vehicle headed east on SE 6th Street near Croco Road. The suspects sped away, leading authorities on a chase that crossed over into Douglas County.

The suspects made it the west side of Lawrence where two of them were arrested.

The second chase started around 11:30 p.m. near SW Brooklyn Avenue and Burlingame Road when officers spotted a vehicle that matched the description of one that had been involved in an earlier incident.

Sgt. John Block says the driver fled when officers tried to pull him over. The chase ended near the intersection of SW Lincoln and Hampton streets when the suspect stopped and ran from the vehicle.

Police brought a K9 unit to the scene and tracked the suspect to the 2000 block of SW Buchanan. He was found hiding in someone’s garage.

The white male suspect was taken in for question and later booked into the Shawnee County Jail.

Details on why police were looking for the suspect were not immediately available.

Both incidents are under investigation.