Two people arrested, charged with vandalizing Topeka Metro bus shelters

by on March 1, 2017 at 10:38 AM (3 hours ago)

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of vandalizing several Topeka Metro bus shelters.

Topeka Police spokeswoman Amy McCarter says 20-year-old Walker Shepard and 18-year-old Haley Bradford were taken into custody late Tuesday night in connection with the vandalism spree.

McCarter says that between Feb. 14- 17, the Topeka Metro Transit Authority reported someone had damaged the glass panels on several bus shelters around the Capital City. The vandalism caused more than $2,700 in damages to the shelters.  

The investigation led police to identify Shepard and Bradford as suspects in the case.

Following interrogation, the case file was sent to the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office. Prosecutors reviewed the information and issued warrants for the suspects’ arrest. 

Shepard and Bradford were booked into the Shawnee County Jail and charged with criminal damage to property.

McCarter says no additional arrests are expected in relation to the case. 

 

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle