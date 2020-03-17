Two people arrested in Topeka after Monday night burglary
NEWS RELEASE FROM SHAWNEE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Sheriff Brian C. Hill announces the arrest of two individuals late last night after deputies responded to a burglary call.
On Monday, March 16th, at approximately 11:20 p.m., Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a burglary call in the 6200 block of SW Burlingame Road.
Upon arrival, deputies located and arrested 42-year-old Travis R. Mann of Topeka for burglary and criminal trespass as well as 40-year-old Mendy L. Hartpence of Topeka for possession of illegal drug paraphernalia and criminal trespass. In locating these suspects, deputies deployed both K9 and drone resources. Both subjects were booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.