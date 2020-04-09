Two people arrested on suspicion of Topeka murder
NEWS RELEASE FROM TOPEKA POLICE DEPARTMENT
On Wednesday, April 8, the investigation continued on the homicide of D’Angelo L. Payne which occurred on Saturday, April 4, in the area of 5th and SW Western.
Investigators served two search warrants in furtherance of the investigation; one in the 200 block of SW 4th Street and one in the 600 block of SW 5th Street. A total of five males were taken into custody and four were transported to the Law Enforcement Center for questioning.
James D. Boatwright 22 and Davontra L. Alston 26 have been arrested under suspicion of Murder in the First Degree. Alston was also arrested for an outstanding warrant.
Jeffrey E. Walters, 21 of Topeka, was arrested under suspicion of Criminal Possession of a Firearm and Possession of a Controlled Substance with intent to distribute. One man was taken to the SNCO DOC for an outstanding unrelated warrant. One man was released.