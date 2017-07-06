WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


91°F
Clear
Feels Like 94°
Winds SSW 9 mph
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear92°
73°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy90°
63°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy89°
67°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy90°
72°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy95°
74°

Two people dead after being struck by vehicle in Galena

by on July 6, 2017 at 1:20 PM (5 hours ago)

Two people have died after being struck by a vehicle in Galena, KS. 

According to a news release from the Galena Police Department, at 7:05 on Thursday morning a 2001 Mitsubishi Montero driven by 24-year-old Shelby L. Colon of Galena was heading south on Main Street when she hit Charles W. Burkybile Jr., 66, and Glen A. Roosa, 86, of Galena.

Burkybile Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene.  Roosa was transported to Mercy Hospital in Joplin where he later died. 

The Galena Police Department has requested the assistance of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and the investigation is ongoing at this time.