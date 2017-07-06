Two people dead after being struck by vehicle in Galena

Two people have died after being struck by a vehicle in Galena, KS.

According to a news release from the Galena Police Department, at 7:05 on Thursday morning a 2001 Mitsubishi Montero driven by 24-year-old Shelby L. Colon of Galena was heading south on Main Street when she hit Charles W. Burkybile Jr., 66, and Glen A. Roosa, 86, of Galena.

Burkybile Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene. Roosa was transported to Mercy Hospital in Joplin where he later died.

The Galena Police Department has requested the assistance of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and the investigation is ongoing at this time.