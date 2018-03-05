Two people hurt in Sunday morning fire

Two people were hurt Sunday morning in a house fire in Topeka.

According to a report from the Topeka Fire Department, crews were called to 1021 NE Jefferson shortly before 8 a.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, heavy fire was coming from the first floor of the dwelling. One occupant of the structure was able to be rescued from the interior by a roommate, prior to Fire Department arrival. This occupant sustained life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The other occupant was also transported for evaluation of smoke inhalation injuries.

The fire’s cause is undetermined, but it was likely accidental and associated with a failure or malfunction of a wood-burning stove.

Smoke alarms were not present in the home. The home and contents sustained around $6600 in damage.