Two people hurt in Thursday afternoon crash

An injury accident near the Douglas-Jefferson County line on Highway 24 injured two people Thursday afternoon, including an infant.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 24-year-old Brian Eugene Bennett of Topeka was westbound on U.S. 24 two miles east of the U.S. 59 Junction around 3 p.m. when his 1995 Subaru Legacy crossed the centerline and struck an eastbound 2002 Kia Rio driven by 21-year-old Cadence Elijah Nunez-Ruckman of Lawrence, head-on.

Two passengers in the Kia, 20-year-old Mariah Young and two month old Niya Ruckman were taken to Stormont Vail to be checked out. Neither driver was hurt. Everyone, including the baby, was properly restrained.