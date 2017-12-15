WIBW News Now!

Two people hurt in Thursday afternoon crash

by on December 15, 2017 at 5:12 AM (6 hours ago)

An injury accident near the Douglas-Jefferson County line on Highway 24 injured two people Thursday afternoon, including an infant.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 24-year-old Brian Eugene Bennett of Topeka was westbound on U.S. 24 two miles east of the U.S. 59 Junction around 3 p.m. when his 1995 Subaru Legacy crossed the centerline and struck an eastbound 2002 Kia Rio driven by 21-year-old Cadence Elijah Nunez-Ruckman of Lawrence, head-on.

Two passengers in the Kia, 20-year-old Mariah Young and two month old Niya Ruckman were taken to Stormont Vail to be checked out. Neither driver was hurt. Everyone, including the baby, was properly restrained.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.