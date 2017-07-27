WIBW News Now!

Two people injured in Wednesday afternoon head-on collision

by on July 27, 2017 at 5:10 AM (3 hours ago)

A head-on collision in southwest Topeka left one person seriously injured and closed streets for nearly two hours Wednesday afternoon.

The accident happened around 11:45 a.m. in the 3500 block of SW Burlingame, according to a news release.

Police say a Ford truck crossed the center line and collided head-on with a Honda that was travelling the opposite direction.

The two people in the Honda were taken from the scene to a local hospital.

Lt. Kelvin Johnson says a juvenile was treated for minor injuries and an adult suffered what were initially considered to be life-threatening injuries.

The victim has since been upgraded to serious, but stable condition.

The driver of the Ford was not injured.

