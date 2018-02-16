Two people killed in Friday fire in Netawaka

A fire at a house in Netawaka killed two people Friday.

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse told MSC News’ Brian Hagen that a dozen fire departments from the surrounding areas, including the Netawaka Fire Department, responded to 421 Whiteway Street, shortly after 10:00 Friday morning and battled the fire for just over an hour.

The flames had fully engulfed the two story structure, and threatened a residence located to the east.

“There was really nothing anybody could do to be able to enter the residence. It was just too far gone at that point,” Morse said.

Morse said it was after the fire was extinguished that the two persons were found inside.

The two victims have not been identified, and the Jackson County Coroner has ordered autopsies to be conducted.

A family dog was able to be rescued.

The home is considered a total loss.

MSC News Brian Hagen contributed this report.