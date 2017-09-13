Two people shot during argument over fruit snacks

Two men were shot at an apartment in Wichita Saturday evening when a gun went off during a fight that over fruit snacks between two adult brothers.

Officer Charley Davidson says the victims, ages 23 and 36, suffered minor injuries in the shooting.

The 23-year-old was arguing with his 25-year-old brother inside the apartment. When the argument escalated into a fistfight, the older brother hit the 23-year-old in the back of the head with a handgun.

The gun discharged, striking the younger brother in the shoulder. The bullet also struck the 36-year-old man in the leg.

Both victims were taken from the scene to a local hospital.

The 25-year-old man, who lives at the apartment with his girlfriend, fled the scene. The suspect, later identified as Tyler Wayne Lyon, was arrested on Monday.

According to jail records, Lyon faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated child endangerment and criminal use of a firearm.

Lyon was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on $50,000 bond.