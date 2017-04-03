Two pets killed in Junction City house fire

Authorities in Junction City are working to determine what sparked a Sunday night house fire that killed two pet dogs.

According to a news release, the Junction City Fire Department was called around 5:30 p.m. Sunday to a possible structure fire at 1132 South Jackson St.

When crews arrived, they did not initially find any signs of a fire. The Battalion Chief then noticed light smoke coming from the door and found the windows were warm to the touch.

Firefighters forced their way inside and searched the home.

Junction City Fire Chief Terry Johnson says the residents were not home at the time, but showed up later and were told two of their dogs perished in the fire.

The blaze caused an estimated $60,000 in damages to the home and personal contents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.