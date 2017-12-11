WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


56°F
Scattered Clouds
Feels Like 56°
Winds NNW 28 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy57°
25°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Clear48°
31°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy60°
33°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Overcast46°
27°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear50°
36°

Two Pittsburg State professors arrested amid investigation of illegal recording

by on December 11, 2017 at 10:34 AM (4 hours ago)

Two Pittsburg State University associate professors have been placed on paid leave amid an investigation into the illegal recording of a nude or partially clothed person.

The Pittsburg Morning Sun reports that police say the two suspects were arrested last week and released on bond.  One is suspected of felony breach of privacy, and the other of misdemeanor stalking.

Police said in a news release that a warrant says the victim was identifiable in a video, which was disseminated.

Provost Lynette Olson said in a news release that the university takes the allegations “very seriously” and is working with law enforcement.  Olson says the two associate professors have been placed on paid leave pending the outcome of an investigation.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.