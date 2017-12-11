Two Pittsburg State professors arrested amid investigation of illegal recording

Two Pittsburg State University associate professors have been placed on paid leave amid an investigation into the illegal recording of a nude or partially clothed person.

The Pittsburg Morning Sun reports that police say the two suspects were arrested last week and released on bond. One is suspected of felony breach of privacy, and the other of misdemeanor stalking.

Police said in a news release that a warrant says the victim was identifiable in a video, which was disseminated.

Provost Lynette Olson said in a news release that the university takes the allegations “very seriously” and is working with law enforcement. Olson says the two associate professors have been placed on paid leave pending the outcome of an investigation.