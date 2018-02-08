Two Republican lawmakers positive about Colyer speech

Two Republican Kansas lawmakers reacted positively Thursday morning to the speech before a joint session of the Legislature given by Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer on Wednesday.

“He mentioned a desire to be more open and inclusive and collaborate with the Legislature,” said House Majority Leader, Republican Don Hineman of Dighton. “That’s a breath of fresh air to me. I sense that he’s genuine in wanting that. That’s good news as we work through the issues that face us this year.”

Republican Larry Hibbard of Toronto noted that he gave credit where it was due during the address.

“Throughout the speech, he kept mentioning individuals that had done something outstanding,” said Hibbard. “They were from all segments of the political spectrum. He mentioned several Democrats. I’m not sure I’ve ever heard a Democrat name mentioned in a State of the State address in the six years I’ve been there until yesterday.”

Hineman was especially encouraged by one particular move Colyer is making.

“He wants to run government more like a business,” said Hineman. “Many folks make that claim, but, it appears to me that again, he’s sincere in that. He’s going to appoint a Chief Operating Officer. I mean, that’s right out of the business playbook. The individual he’s selected is one that I have a high regard for. It’s former budget director Shawn Sullivan, who not only has worked with the budget, but he’s been involved in a couple of the departments within the administration in the past. I think that’s a perfect fit for Shawn. I think that’s a good move. I really like that approach.”

Hineman and Hibbard both reacted positively to the room that Governor Colyer appears to be making for the Legislature to make decisions on appropriations and other actions within its purview.