Two Republican Legislators Looking at AG Race
Two Republican legislators are considering running for Kansas attorney general in 2022.
Representative Blaine Finch of Ottawa says that he is looking at the race, and will make a decision after lawmakers finish this month with their business for the year.
Senator Kellie Warren of Leawood said people are encouraging her to run, but she hasn’t made her decision yet.
Incumbent Attorney General Derek Schmidt is seeking the Republican nomination for governor.
Kris Kobach, a former Kansas secretary of state, announced his candidacy for attorney general last week, but many Republicans are wary because he lost races for governor in 2018 and for the U.S. Senate in 2020.
Finch and Warren are attorneys.
Finch has served in the House since 2013 and became its number three GOP leader in 2019.
Warren was elected to the House in 2018, then to the Senate in 2020.