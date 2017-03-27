Two sentenced for bank robbery, shooting at police during chase with baby in car

Two Kansas City, Kansas residents have been sentenced in connection with a bank robbery that ended after a violent high-speed chase with a baby in the backseat of the getaway car.

According to U.S. Attorney for Kansas Tom Beall, 19-year-old Jacob L. Smith and 27-year-old Danille Morris were both involved in the March 9, 2016 armed robbery of a First National Bank in Stillwell, Kansas.

Smith admitted that he and co-defendant, 40-year-old Gary Jordan, of Kansas City, Kan., were carrying handguns when they walked into the bank. They held tellers at gunpoint and fled with cash stuffed into a backpack.

Morris was waiting outside in the getaway car with her 19-month-old child in the backseat.

With Jordan behind the wheel, the bank robbers sped away from the scene.

The Kansas Highway Patrol, Leawood Police Department and other law enforcement agencies pursued the vehicle in a chase that lasted nearly 30 minutes and crossed over into Missouri.

Beall says Smith fired six shots at police during the chase.

Police arrested the trio when their getaway car overturned on a sharp turn and crashed. The child was not injured in the crash.

Smith pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm. He was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison.

Morris pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery, one count of brandishing a firearm and one count of unlawfully possessing a firearm following a felony conviction. She was ordered to serve more than 16 years for her role in the incident.

Jordan pleaded guilty in July 2016 and was sentenced to 30 years in prison.