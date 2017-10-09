Two separate crashes at the same SE Topeka intersection sends one victim to hospital

Two separate crashes in the same southeast Topeka intersection sent one person to the hospital Monday morning.

Deputy Will Falley with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says the first crash happened around 7 a.m. at the intersection of SE 45th and Adams.

A Dodge Caravan minivan was turning north onto Adams at the intersection when it was hit by a Dodge pickup truck. The driver of the truck was headed west on 45th Street and failed to yield to the minivan.

The man driving the truck suffered minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Stormont-Vail Hospital. The driver of the minivan was not hurt in the collision.

The second crash happened moments after the first, just as authorities were arriving at the scene.

A Nissan pickup truck was headed west on 45th Street, stopped as it approached the intersection and was hit from behind by a red Ford Fusion.

Falley says the driver of the Fusion was following too closely behind the truck. When the driver tried to stop, the car’s brakes locked up, causing it to skid and crash into the back of the truck.

There were no injuries involved in that crash.

Traffic on westbound 45th Street was rerouted at SE Pennsylvania, while eastbound traffic was reduced to one lane through the intersection.