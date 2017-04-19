Two teens injured in crash north of Topeka

Two Seamen High School students were injured Wednesday morning in a crash north of Topeka.

According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, the two vehicle collision happened around 7:45 a.m. at NE 46th and Meriden Road.

The teens were headed west on NE 46th in a white Nissan Altima when an eastbound dump truck hauling a backhoe on a trailer attempted to turn north onto Meriden Road.

The dump truck failed to yield the right of way, causing the Nissan to crash into the trailer.

In a release, Deputy Shaya Anderson says 17-year-old Michaela K. Driskell and 14-year-old Cain A. Driskell were taken from the scene to a local hospital.

The teens sustained injuries considered to be non-life threatening. Both were wearing seat belts.

The driver of the dump truck, 69-year-old Lonis A. Hards, of Topeka, was not injured.

Roads at the crash scene were closed for nearly two hours following the crash.

Photo provided by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office.