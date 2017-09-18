Two teens suffer minor injuries in overnight shooting

Two teenage girls were shot late Sunday night in east Topeka.

Sgt. Steven Block says Topeka police officers on patrol heard the gunshots coming from the area of Pine Ridge Manor. While responding to the area, emergency dispatchers notified them of a 911 call about a shooting in the 2600 block of SE 10th Street.

Officers arrived and found two female juvenile victims at the scene.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital with superficial injuries.

Detectives spent early Sunday morning interviewing witnesses and the victims.

No suspect information or additional details have been released at this time.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.