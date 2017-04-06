Two of three counts dismissed in lawsuit over Heartland Park Topeka

A Shawnee County District Court Judge this week ruled in favor of the City of Topeka over portions of a lawsuit filed by the former owner of the Heartland Park racetrack.

Jayhawk Racing, LLC filed the suit in June 2016, seeking more than $4 million in damages and alleging three counts against the City.

Two of those counts, which involved an agreement between the City and Jayhawk Racing for the purchase of Heartland Park Topeka using STAR bonds, were dismissed.

Jayhawk Racing claimed the City did not uphold its end of the agreement and breached its contract when the City Council rejected the plan to move forward with the sale.

When dismissing the two counts, along with the claims for more than $3.8 million, District Court Judge Teresa Watson wrote, “A government entity cannot contract away the ability to change course in the exercise of its governmental powers, notably because the decision might be necessary for the public good.”

In a news release, an attorney for the City of Topeka commented on the judge’s decision regarding the STAR bond agreement.

“The issuance of STAR bonds is a multi-step process,” said Chief of Litigation Shelly Starr. “At the point that the City Council voted down the plan, it was clear that the situation had changed drastically. The policy makers have to be able to do what works at the time they are asked.”

The third count – that Jayhawk Racing should be reimbursed for more than $180,000 in storm water fees incurred from March 2003 to July 2015 – remains pending.