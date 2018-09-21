Two Topeka businesses robbed Thursday night

Two businesses in Topeka were robbed at gunpoint Thursday night.

The first robbery was at SE 6th and Croco, where sheriff’s deputies say a shot was fired, but no one was hurt.

The second robbery was in the 3300 block of SW Gage. The employee there told police that two men came in just before 10:45 p.m.

One male was wearing a black ski mask and dark heavy jacket. The second suspect was wearing a red ski mask and a heavy jacket. The second suspect was armed with a handgun. Both suspects were last seen running from the business with an undisclosed amount of money.

It isn’t known if the two incidents are related or not.

If you know more about these crimes, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.