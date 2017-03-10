Two Topeka men arrested on meth charges in Holton

A suspected meth dealer was one of two Topeka men arrested Thursday morning after being pulled over one block away from the Jackson County Jail.

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse said in a release that deputies stopped a 2002 Mitsubishi Diamante at the intersection of 4th and Arizona shortly after 11 a.m.

Following an investigation, 31-year-old Garrett Michael Collins and 38-year-old Brandon Michael Scrimsher were taken into custody on drug charges.

Morse says drug paraphernalia and substances believed to be methamphetamine were found in the vehicle.

Collins is being held on $25,000 cash-only bond on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license.

Scrimsher was booked for possession of meth and paraphernalia. His bond was set at $2,500.