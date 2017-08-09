Two Topeka men arrested for sex crimes against a minor

Two Topeka men were arrested Tuesday in connection with sex crimes against a child.

Topeka Police Lt. John Sturgeon says officers executed a search warrant on a home in the 5500 block of SW 31st Terrace and arrested 29-year-old Anthony J. Satterwhite and 37-year-old Jason M. Whitaker.

The arrests were made after police found probable cause linking the two suspects to a report of crimes against a minor. Sturgeon could not comment on who made the report.

Satterwhite and Whitaker were booked into the Shawnee County Jail for aggravated endangering a child, criminal sodomy with a child older than 14 and less than years old and aggravated indecent liberties with a child involving intercourse.

Whitaker was also booked on an outstanding warrant.

Sturgeon says both suspects know one another and are known to, but not related to, the victim.

Sturgeon says the investigation is ongoing and could not give any additional information.