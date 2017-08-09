WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


77°F
Clear
Feels Like 77°
Winds ENE 6 mph
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy81°
67°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy84°
66°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear84°
65°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Thunderstorm78°
65°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Overcast79°
64°

Two Topeka men arrested for sex crimes against a minor

by on August 9, 2017 at 10:39 AM (48 mins ago)

Two Topeka men were arrested Tuesday in connection with sex crimes against a child.

Topeka Police Lt. John Sturgeon says officers executed a search warrant on a home in the 5500 block of SW 31st Terrace and arrested 29-year-old Anthony J. Satterwhite and 37-year-old Jason M. Whitaker.

The arrests were made after police found probable cause linking the two suspects to a report of crimes against a minor. Sturgeon could not comment on who made the report. 

Satterwhite and Whitaker were booked into the Shawnee County Jail for aggravated endangering a child, criminal sodomy with a child older than 14 and less than years old and aggravated indecent liberties with a child involving intercourse.

Whitaker was also booked on an outstanding warrant.

Sturgeon says both suspects know one another and are known to, but not related to, the victim.

Sturgeon says the investigation is ongoing and could not give any additional information.

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle