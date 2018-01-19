Two Topeka men arrested after Thursday night incident

Two Topeka men were arrested after a report of an aggravated assault Thursday night.

According to a release from Topeka Police, officers were sent to the 4000 block of SW Huntoon around 6:30 p.m. The victim was an employee of a business in that area and said a subject had come into the store several times armed with what appeared to be a firearm and threatened the victim and their family.

K9 Officers searched east of the store, but weren’t able to find anyone. After checking on similar incidents in the area, officers were able to identify a possible suspect. A residence was located and officers attempted to speak with the people who lived there. After they obtained a search warrant, police recovered the firearm used in the aggravated assault and several pounds of marijuana.

Twenty-seven-year-old Giovanni Coleman of Topeka was transported to the Department of Corrections on charges of Aggravated Assault and Criminal Threat. Twenty-eight-year-old LaShawn M Kelley Sr was transported to the Department of Corrections on charges of Criminal Possession of a Weapon, Possession of Stolen Property and drug charges.