Two Topeka men charged with fatal shooting in Downtown Lawrence

Two Topeka men are in custody with the October 1 shooting in downtown Lawrence that left three people dead and two injured.
According to the Lawrence Police Department, 22-year-old Ahmad Malik Rayton and 19-year-old Dominique Jaquez McMillon were arrested in connection with the early Sunday morning shooting in the area of 11th and Massachusetts Street.
Police say 22-year-old Leah Elizabeth Brown, Shawnee, 20-year-old Colwin Lynn Henderson, Topeka, and 24-year-old Tremel Dupree Dean, also of Topeka, were killed in the shooting.
Two other victims were shot and taken to a local hospital.
Rayton is charged with attempted second degree murder and criminal possession of a firearm by a felon.
McMillon is charged with aggravated assault and battery.
Murder was not included in the charges listed in the news release.
Police will hold a joint press conference with Douglas County District Attorney Charles Branson Tuesday afternoon to release more details on the investigation.
After 16 days of investigation involving numerous agencies, we can share that 2 people are in custody related to the Oct 1 shooting on Mass
— Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) October 17, 2017