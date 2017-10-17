Two Topeka men charged with fatal shooting in Downtown Lawrence

Two Topeka men are in custody with the October 1 shooting in downtown Lawrence that left three people dead and two injured.

According to the Lawrence Police Department, 22-year-old Ahmad Malik Rayton and 19-year-old Dominique Jaquez McMillon were arrested in connection with the early Sunday morning shooting in the area of 11th and Massachusetts Street.

Police say 22-year-old Leah Elizabeth Brown, Shawnee, 20-year-old Colwin Lynn Henderson, Topeka, and 24-year-old Tremel Dupree Dean, also of Topeka, were killed in the shooting.

Two other victims were shot and taken to a local hospital.

Rayton is charged with attempted second degree murder and criminal possession of a firearm by a felon.

McMillon is charged with aggravated assault and battery.

Murder was not included in the charges listed in the news release.

Police will hold a joint press conference with Douglas County District Attorney Charles Branson Tuesday afternoon to release more details on the investigation.