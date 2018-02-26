Two Topeka school threats investigated Monday

Topeka Police and Topeka Public Schools Police worked together Monday morning to investigate threats against two Topeka schools.

“The district was alerted to two different online communications that were believed to be from students threatening some sort of violence at two different schools,” said Topeka Public Schools spokesperson Misty Kruger. “We were able to work closely with the Topeka Police Department as well as our internal police department to make contact with those students and address the situations with them.”

The two students were talked to by police Monday morning.

“One of the students, the police went to their house,” said Kruger. “They were visited at home early this morning regarding their post. Another student, who was thought to send the other message was brought to the police station this morning for questioning. Both students at this point have been released from police custody.”

The investigation will continue with Topeka Police and Topeka Public Schools Police working together.

“It is not the first time that we’ve experienced this,” said Kruger. “Anytime that we have something of this nature, we definitely take it seriously. We investigate it with all the resources that we have to do so. Our top priority is ensuring the safety of all of our students as well as our staff members.”

The threats were allegedly made against Jardine Middle School and Highland Park High School in Topeka.