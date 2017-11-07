WIBW News Now!

Two Topekans sentenced in sex trafficking case, advocates for victims upset with light sentencing

by on November 7, 2017 at 3:57 PM (3 hours ago)

On Monday, 43-year-old Frank Boswell of Topeka was sentenced to three years and 10 months in prison for conspiracy to commit sex trafficking.  34-year-old Rachel Flennkin, also of Topeka, was sentenced to two weeks of time served and placed on three years of supervised release for three crimes related to a sex trafficking ring run by Boswell.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Boswell had as many as 20 women, including Flenniken, working for him as sex workers.

Advocates for victims of sex traffickers in Kansas say they are pleased federal prosecutors are searching for traffickers but are upset with the light sentencing.  Sharon Sullivan, chairwoman of the Topeka-Shawnee County Human Trafficking Coalition, says 46 months was not enough time for the crime Boswell committed.

