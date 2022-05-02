Two Vetoes Upheld

Republican lawmakers in Kansas failed to override Democratic Governor Laura Kelly’s vetoes of measures dealing with transgender athletes and parents’ ability to challenge materials in public schools.
The Senate voted to override Kelly’s vetoes of both, but supporters failed to get the necessary two-thirds majorities in the House.
One of the measures would have banned transgender athletes from girls’ and women’s sports in K-12 schools and colleges.
Supporters said they were trying to preserve fair competition, and protect scholarship opportunities for “biological” girls and women.
Critics said the measure was an attack on transgender youth.
The other bill would have required school districts to draft policies for handling complaints from parents about classroom and library materials, and making decisions about how to remove them.
Critics said it placed unnecessary burdens on schools and created divisions.