Two Wichita police officers face criminal charges

by on January 10, 2018 at 10:34 AM

Wichita police say two officers have been charged in unrelated incidents in October.

Police said in a news release Tuesday that Officer Jax Rutledge is charged with misdemeanor domestic battery and criminal deprivation of property.  The Wichita Eagle reports that court documents say she clashed with her stepson and his girlfriend when they came to pick up belongings while moving out.

The release says Officer Josh Price has been charged with misdemeanors and a felony.  Court documents say Price accessed an electronic clearinghouse of crime data last year and engaged “in a course of conduct targeted at” two people.

Both officers are on unpaid leave.  Rutledge has been with the department nine years and Price 18 years.  Police didn’t immediately respond to an email asking whether the officers had attorneys.

