Two women killed in Wichita car crash

Authorities say two women have been killed in a Wichita crash.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the crash happened Tuesday afternoon as the women were turning left. Wichita police Officer Paul Cruz says the driver of a sport utility vehicle collided with passenger side of the women’s car. The impact knocked the car off the road and onto nearby grass.

Cruz says the 20-year-old female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The car’s 21-year-old driver died at a hospital. Police don’t know the relationship between the women. Their names weren’t immediately released.

Police say the driver of the SUV was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t life threatening.