Two women killed in Wichita car crash

by on September 5, 2018 at 10:59 AM (18 mins ago)

Authorities say two women have been killed in a Wichita crash.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the crash happened Tuesday afternoon as the women were turning left.  Wichita police Officer Paul Cruz says the driver of a sport utility vehicle collided with passenger side of the women’s car.  The impact knocked the car off the road and onto nearby grass.

Cruz says the 20-year-old female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.  The car’s 21-year-old driver died at a hospital.  Police don’t know the relationship between the women.  Their names weren’t immediately released.

Police say the driver of the SUV was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t life threatening.

