Two workers suffer severe burns in Mulvane house explosion

Authorities say two workers have suffered severe burns in an explosion that leveled a home in southern Kansas.

KAKE-TV reports that the explosion happened Monday morning as one of the workers was trying to turn on a breaker box in the basement of the Mulvane-area home, about 15 miles south of Wichita.

Mulvane public safety director Gordon Fell says arriving crews found the victims in the ruble.  They had been doing maintenance work at the home and were taken to Wichita hospitals for treatment.  Crews investigated and determined that propane caused the explosion, which was ruled accidental.

