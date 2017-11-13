Two-year-old killed in SW Kansas rollover crash

A two-year-old Texas boy is dead following a single-vehicle rollover crash in southwest Kansas.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 1 a.m. Sunday on a country road in rural Meade County.

The child and two adults were in a 2001 Chevy Suburban that was westbound on County Road V, about 1 mile west of K23 Highway. The driver of the Suburban lost control while going around a curve, causing the vehicle to go into a ditch and roll.

All three people were injured and taken from the scene to Meade District Hospital.

The child was pronounced dead shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday.

He was identified as Felipe James Tomas, of Friona, Texas. Authorities say he was sitting in the car seat, but not buckled up.

KHP crash logs list the adults in the vehicle as 34-year-old Vicente Tomas-Tino and 23-year-old Isabel Solis-Gomez, both of Friona, Texas. Neither were wearing seat belts.

The accident report did not indicate who was driving the Suburban.