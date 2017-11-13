WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


50°F
Overcast
Feels Like 50°
Winds South 8 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Overcast50°
48°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Overcast58°
46°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear60°
33°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy57°
49°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy67°
40°

Two-year-old killed in SW Kansas rollover crash

by on November 13, 2017 at 10:42 AM (5 hours ago)

A two-year-old Texas boy is dead following a single-vehicle rollover crash in southwest Kansas.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 1 a.m. Sunday on a country road in rural Meade County.

The child and two adults were in a 2001 Chevy Suburban that was westbound on County Road V, about 1 mile west of K23 Highway. The driver of the Suburban lost control while going around a curve, causing the vehicle to go into a ditch and roll.

All three people were injured and taken from the scene to Meade District Hospital.

The child was pronounced dead shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday.

He was identified as Felipe James Tomas, of Friona, Texas. Authorities say he was sitting in the car seat, but not buckled up.

KHP crash logs list the adults in the vehicle as 34-year-old Vicente Tomas-Tino and 23-year-old Isabel Solis-Gomez, both of Friona, Texas. Neither were wearing seat belts.

The accident report did not indicate who was driving the Suburban.

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle