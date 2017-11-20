WIBW News Now!

Tyson Foods Inc. puts plans for chicken plant in Kansas on hold

by on November 20, 2017 at 12:47 PM (2 hours ago)

Tyson Foods Inc. says its plans for a chicken plant in Kansas remain on hold while it moves forward with its Tennessee project.

The Springdale, Arkansas-based company announced Monday it would build a $300 million chicken production complex in Humboldt, Tennessee, that is expected to
create more than 1,500 jobs when it begins operations in 2019.

Tyson spokesman Worth Sparkman said Monday the company still has an interest in Kansas and will continue to consider potential sites in the state for expansion
of its poultry business.

Tyson had previously announced a $320 million chicken plant outside Tonganoxie in northeastern Kansas in September, but local officials withdrew their support amid public opposition. Tyson then started looking elsewhere.

Officials in Sedgwick County, Cloud County and in Coffeyville then pursued the project.

