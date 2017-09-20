Tyson Foods puts plans for Leavenworth County poultry plant ‘on hold’

Tyson Foods says its plans to build a $320 million chicken-processing plant near Tonganoxie are “on hold.”

In a letter to media Tuesday, Tyson poultry president Doug Ramsey says the decision comes after the Leavenworth County Commission on Monday reversed its

support of issuing $500 million in industrial revenue bonds to help finance the plant.

The commission rescinded the resolution amid growing opposition to the plant from Leavenworth County residents. On Saturday, between 2,000 and 3,000 people attended a town hall and persuaded local legislators to oppose the plant.

Ramsey said Tyson still has an interest in building in Leavenworth County but will prioritize its locations in Kansas and other states that have expressed support for the plant.

The company said the plant would bring 1,600 jobs to the county.