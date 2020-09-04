Tyson implements health clinics near Holcomb and six other plants
Photo Courtesy of Tyson Foods
About a year ago, Tyson Foods began working on a pilot program to establish health clinics near company production facilities.
The Springdale, Arkansas-based company, which processes about 20% of all beef, pork and chicken in the U.S., says it will initially set up clinics near seven of its plants, including the Holcomb plant.
These clinics, operated by Marathon Health, will provide primary and preventative care for employees and their dependents, as well as health screenings, lifestyle coaching, health education, and behavioral health counseling.
Tyson says that the goal is for the clinics to help eliminate any barriers to employees seeking the care they need.
There will be no copay associated with a visit.
Tyson says they’ll hire nearly 200 nurses and administrative support personnel, as well as hiring a chief medical officer.
The company is exploring other ways to help employees, such as offering wearable activity trackers at some point in the future.