Tyson running ‘on the facts’ in 2nd District

Caryn Tyson is not shrinking back from her record as she runs for Kansas 2nd District seat in Congress. That’s why she believes she’s qualified.

“We have stayed on the facts,” said Tyson. “We have not tried to mislead candidates or the voters of their voting records or their actions. We have stayed on the facts. I think the voters are hungry for a candidate who is willing to talk about the issues, talk about the facts and not mislead on another person’s actions.”

Tyson believes it’s vital that people vote, especially if they’re going to be proxy for an entire Congressional district.

“I can’t remember when I didn’t vote,” said Tyson. “It’s so critical that we do vote and I know we have a candidate in this race who has not voted except in a local election last November in 2017.”

That comment refers to Steve Watkins, whose voting record prior to his move back to Kansas is nonexistent. Tyson has represented her district in the Kansas Legislature faithfully.

“I’m the only legislator in this race who has never missed a day of session,” said Tyson. “It’s not about me. It’s about the people that you’re representing. You have to show up. You have to vote. You have to do your research. You have to read the bills. Well, you don’t have to, but I want a legislator that does that.”

Tyson is running against six opponents in Tuesday’s Republican primary.