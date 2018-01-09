U-Haul puts Kansas in bottom half for migration

Kansas was the No. 38 Growth State for 2017, according to U-Haul data analyzing the past year’s U.S. migration trends.

Year-over-year arrivals of one-way U-Haul truck rentals dropped by 3 percent while departures dropped by 2 percent from Kansas’s 2016 numbers.

Arriving trucks accounted for 49.7 percent of all one-way U-Haul traffic in Kansas, which was ranked No. 20 in growth for 2016 and No. 43 for 2015.

Growth States are calculated by the net gain of one-way U-Haul truck rentals entering a state versus leaving a state during a calendar year. Migration trends data is compiled from more than 1.7 million one-way U-Haul truck rental transactions that occur annually.

Texas was the No. 1 Growth State for the second year in a row. Florida, Arkansas, South Carolina and Tennessee rounded out the top five, and North Carolina ranked seventh, continuing a strong growth movement in the Southeast.

While migration trends do not correlate directly to population or economic growth, U-Haul growth data is an effective gauge of how well states and cities are attracting and maintaining residents.

Fort Scott, Leavenworth and Winfield were among Kansas’s leading cities for more arrivals than departures of one-way U-Haul trucks.