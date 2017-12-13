U.K. Huntington’s Disease breakthrough could mean treatment in five years or less, says doctor from University of Kansas Medical Center

Researchers in the United Kingdom have come up with a drug that may lead to a treatment for Huntington’s Disease.

“Huntington’s Disease is an autosomal dominant neurodegenerative disorder,” said Dr. Richard M. Dubinsky, General Neurology Division Chief at the University of Kansas Medical Center. “If you inherit the gene from one of your parents, you will develop the disease, if you live long enough. There is no carrier state. The symptoms of Huntington’s Disease cluster in three domains, chorea, or the dancelike movements, which are actually the least bothersome to the patient, behavioral, which can include anything from depression to anxiety to mania and the cognitive effects, where people have problems figuring out how to do things.”

The treatment is designed to silence the gene that produces a protein that kills brain cells.

“We’re probably three to five years out,” said Dr. Dubinsky. “This was a Phase 1 slash 2a study, Phase 1 being first in human beings. Phase 2 studies are looking at safety and tolerability. We know that the 46 subjects involved in the study tolerated the drug and there were no big safety concerns. A Phase 3 trial is a disease-modifying study. Huntington’s Disease progresses very slowly, with an average duration of about 17 years from motor onset until death. Given that slow progression, in the past we’ve had studies going 3 to 5 years to see if we can slow the progression.”

In animal trials with a similar process, the decrease in the mutant protein was followed by a decrease in disease severity and some recovery.

“In theory, with this and some other gene silencing therapies, we could halt Huntington’s Disease in people who have it and prevent people who are gene positive and asymptomatic from ever developing the disease,” said Dr. Dubinsky.

Gene silencing is reprogramming the body’s own cells.

“You’re taking out bad instructions and putting in good instructions,” said Dr. Dubinsky. “Some of the techniques being tried in the lab in terms of gene silencing have had great success using the same technique across multiple inherited neurodegenerative diseases.”

Again, this is the first human trial in a process that will likely take years to finish, but in the case of a disease like Huntington’s that takes such a long time to develop, it’s good news not only for those who may get the disease in the future, but also those who have it now, in that there should be a chance at treatment in a relatively short period as these things go.