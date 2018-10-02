U.S. Attorney Announces $700,000 Federal Grant To Kansas City, Kan., Police Department

A $700,000 federal grant will support innovative policing programs in Kansas City, Kan., U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said today.

The grant to the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kan., comes from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Project Safe Neighborhood program. This week is the one-year anniversary of the revitalized PSN program, which is a centerpiece of the Justice Department’s strategy for reducing violent crime.

“This money will help police test promising crime prevention strategies aimed at reducing violent crime in targeted areas,” McAllister said.

The Department’s announcement said the county and the police department will use the grant to pay for high-visibility proactive policing under an initiative called Operation ICON (Impacting Crime in Our Neighborhoods). The program includes traffic enforcement, pedestrian checks, residential and business checks and positive community engagement contacts within an identified high-crime 20-square-mile geographic region of Kansas City, Kan.