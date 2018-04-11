U.S. Department of Commerce Invests $1.3 Million to Support Manufacturing in Emporia

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross today announced that the Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $1.3 million grant to the city of Emporia, Kansas, to help build a new water tower to support business expansion and growth at a local industrial park. According to grantee estimates, the project is expected to create 100 jobs, and spur $38 million in private investment.

“President Trump has continually highlighted the critical infrastructure needs facing countless American communities,” said Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. “This infrastructure project will allow a local manufacturing company to expand operations and help attract new businesses to Emporia.”

“Prioritizing infrastructure such as this water tower is critical to the growth of communities like Emporia, and it’s great to see continued investment through development projects such as this,” said U.S. Representative Roger Marshall. “These projects help strengthen not only local but regional economies by creating the environment for businesses to expand and thrive.”

The project will support construction of a new one-million-gallon water tower to support expansion of a local manufacturer and other businesses at an industrial park in southeast Emporia. The new water tower will also allow for three additional lots in the park to be developed, bringing new jobs to the region. This project was made possible by the regional planning efforts led by the Flint Hills Economic Development District. EDA funds the Flint Hills Economic Development District to bring together the public and private sectors to create an economic development roadmap to strengthen the regional economy, support private capital investment and create jobs.